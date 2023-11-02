Your Life
Walter Davis, Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor inductee, dies at age 69

Walter Davis of the Phoenix Suns is pictured in 1987. (AP Photo)
Walter Davis of the Phoenix Suns is pictured in 1987. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Five-time NBA All-Star and Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor inductee Walter Davis has died at the age of 69, the University of North Carolina says. UNC, his alma mater, reports Davis passed away Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, N.C.

Davis, a Pineville, N.C. native, was a two-time All-ACC honoree at UNC. During his senior year in 1977, Davis led the Tar Heels to an ACC Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA championship game.

The Suns selected Davis with the fifth pick of the 1977 NBA Draft and he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 1978. Over his first 10 seasons, Davis averaged over 20 points per game six times and went to the NBA All-Star Game six times.

Davis’ nephew, Hubert Davis, is the current head coach of the UNC Tar Heels.

