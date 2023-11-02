Two Arizona locations ranked in top 15 holiday travel destinations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s officially the holiday travel season and two Arizona locations are making the top 15 list for most traveled to holiday destinations. And experts are predicting our state will continue to get even more traction in the coming years.

Phoenix and the Grand Canyon are ranked 11th and 12th respectively on this list, and you may be thinking our warmer weather is the big reason behind this. But the Grand Canyon is one of the seven natural wonders of the world and metro Phoenix is hitting it big this year with sports, concerts, and experiences.

Another big factor is actually the cost. Flights and hotels in our state are generally less expensive than say New York or Los Angeles.

Travel expert and CEO of hotel booking website Super.com Hussein Fazal, says when polled, travelers noted weather, safety, food, and entertainment were all important factors. But cost of travel and hotel stays ranked consistently as the biggest reason travelers picked one location as their holiday destination over another.

“When we asked our travelers what was important to them when booking travel, cost was one of the most important things that they looked at. Things are tighter for a lot of Americans, so they are looking to stay closer to home,” said Fazal.

Here is the full top 15 list from Super.com

1. New York City, NY

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Miami, FL

4. Orlando, FL

5. Los Angeles, CA

6. Myrtle Beach, SC

7. Honolulu, HI

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Nassau, Bahamas

10. Cancun, MX

11. Phoenix, AZ

12. Grand Canyon, AZ

13. Montego Bay, Jamaica

14. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

15. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

