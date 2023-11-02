Your Life
Swap meet vendors find new home at Arizona Market Place

Arizona Marketplace opened in Yuma after the former swap meet location was shut down.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -It was the opening day for Arizona Market Place in Yuma on Thursday.

The flea market now has about 200 vendors, that’s because it opened its doors to vendors who were forced to close down their shop at the Yuma Swap Meet. The owners said they were selling their property to the federal government as the border patrol was looking to expand their facility.

Maria Elena Machado was a vendor at the Yuma Swap Meet for fifteen years. “When I went to go and try to clean the place, they said no, it’s over, it’s closed,” she said.

About 350 vendors had to come up with a new plan when the swap meet closed in early October. Not only was the closure emotional for some vendors, but some vendors say it was costly having to move 10 minutes away on short notice. “We have to spend money to build a place. It was hard and expensive for us,” Maria Chavez, a vendor.

Arizona Market Place took in about 60-70 vendors from the Yuma Swap Meet. “We were just so happy to accommodate them and give them what they need,” Najeh Edais, Arizona Marketplace Owner. He first opened the flea market in 2001. Over the years it got smaller, but the new vendors are bringing new life to the market. “If you are out there trying to find something , most likely you will find it here,” he said.

The flea market is open Thursday- Sundays through mid April.

