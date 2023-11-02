Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suns to take on Spurs in Phoenix for second time this week

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (10) during the...
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Two days after being stunned by the Spurs in the game’s final second, the Phoenix Suns will once again take on San Antonio in downtown Phoenix on Thursday night.

Both teams are 2-2 as they enter another conference showdown at the Footprint Center. The game, which tips off at 7 p.m. MST, will be broadcast on 3TV (KTVK) and Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE). Learn more about how to watch Suns games on Arizona’s Family all season long.

President and CEO Chris Granger talks about how OVG is making major improvements to hospitality offerings at the Footprint Center.

The Spurs, who trailed by as many as 20 points, broke a nine-game losing streak against Phoenix on Halloween when Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant of the ball and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left. On the other side of the ball, Durant led Phoenix with 26 points. Eric Gordon scored 20, Grayson Allen had 19 on 5 of 7 shooting from 3-point range for the Suns, who played without injured starting guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

While Beal remains out Thursday with low back spasms, Booker is still questionable to return after suffering a left ankle sprain during the season opener against Golden State on Oct. 24. Before he was hurt, Booker scored 32 points and had 8 assists in the 108-104 win over the Warriors. He’s been sidelined ever since.

Amanda Pflugrad is no stranger to Arizona. Joining the Suns as their new sideline reporter is also a homecoming for Amanda.

The absence of Booker and Beal has left Durant to carry most of the weight. In scoring his 25th point Tuesday night, Durant became the 12th player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points.

For the Spurs, Eric Gordon has scored 66 points through the first four games.

Josh Bartelstein, the new CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, talks about improvements to the fan experience at Footprint Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Latest News

Walter Davis of the Phoenix Suns is pictured in 1987. (AP Photo)
Walter Davis, Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor inductee, dies at age 69
El Valle Uniform Celebrates City’s Vibrant Mexican American Culture
Phoenix Suns reveal ‘El Valle’ jerseys and matching lowrider
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) guards against Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) during...
Late basket lifts Spurs to stunning 115-114 win over Phoenix Suns
The court will on full display during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament that tips off on...
Phoenix Suns unveil court design for upcoming In-Season Tournament