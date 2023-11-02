Suns to take on Spurs in Phoenix for second time this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two days after being stunned by the Spurs in the game’s final second, the Phoenix Suns will once again take on San Antonio in downtown Phoenix on Thursday night.

Both teams are 2-2 as they enter another conference showdown at the Footprint Center. The game, which tips off at 7 p.m. MST, will be broadcast on 3TV (KTVK) and Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE). Learn more about how to watch Suns games on Arizona’s Family all season long.

The Spurs, who trailed by as many as 20 points, broke a nine-game losing streak against Phoenix on Halloween when Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant of the ball and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left. On the other side of the ball, Durant led Phoenix with 26 points. Eric Gordon scored 20, Grayson Allen had 19 on 5 of 7 shooting from 3-point range for the Suns, who played without injured starting guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

While Beal remains out Thursday with low back spasms, Booker is still questionable to return after suffering a left ankle sprain during the season opener against Golden State on Oct. 24. Before he was hurt, Booker scored 32 points and had 8 assists in the 108-104 win over the Warriors. He’s been sidelined ever since.

The absence of Booker and Beal has left Durant to carry most of the weight. In scoring his 25th point Tuesday night, Durant became the 12th player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points.

For the Spurs, Eric Gordon has scored 66 points through the first four games.

