Raw chicken stored over raw beef, fish left out found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 1, 2023

Cha Tea - 1911 W Main St, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

Employee washing his hands without soap

Flan not date marked

Boba not kept cold enough

Safeway - 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

3 violations

Pan of raw chicken stored over raw beef

Package of meatballs not kept at the proper temperature

Chemical spray bottles not used properly

El Herradero Carniceria - 10839 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ

3 violations

Eggs stored over tomato juice

Fish sitting out that had to be thrown out

Pork fat not held at the proper temperature

Doctor’s Choice Assisted Living - 4351, 9101 E Brown Rd # 107, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing his hands

Raw ground beef over ready-to-eat foods

Package of lettuce not date marked

Valley restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Pattie’s First Avenue Lounge 7220 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ Burger King 6698 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ Pete’s Fish and Chips 1111 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ Moose Lodge 9550 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ Harlow’s Café 1021 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ Target 1515 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ

