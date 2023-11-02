Raw chicken stored over raw beef, fish left out found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 1, 2023
Cha Tea - 1911 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
3 violations
- Employee washing his hands without soap
- Flan not date marked
- Boba not kept cold enough
Safeway - 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 violations
- Pan of raw chicken stored over raw beef
- Package of meatballs not kept at the proper temperature
- Chemical spray bottles not used properly
El Herradero Carniceria - 10839 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ
3 violations
- Eggs stored over tomato juice
- Fish sitting out that had to be thrown out
- Pork fat not held at the proper temperature
Doctor’s Choice Assisted Living - 4351, 9101 E Brown Rd # 107, Mesa, AZ
3 violations
- Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing his hands
- Raw ground beef over ready-to-eat foods
- Package of lettuce not date marked
Valley restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|Pattie’s First Avenue Lounge
|7220 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
|Burger King
|6698 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
|Pete’s Fish and Chips
|1111 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ
|Moose Lodge
|9550 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
|Harlow’s Café
|1021 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ
|Target
|1515 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
