Raw chicken stored over raw beef, fish left out found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A restaurant in Apache Junction and a Scottsdale grocery store were among places hit with health code violations.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 1, 2023

Cha Tea - 1911 W Main St, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

  • Employee washing his hands without soap
  • Flan not date marked
  • Boba not kept cold enough

Safeway - 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

3 violations

  • Pan of raw chicken stored over raw beef
  • Package of meatballs not kept at the proper temperature
  • Chemical spray bottles not used properly

El Herradero Carniceria - 10839 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ

3 violations

  • Eggs stored over tomato juice
  • Fish sitting out that had to be thrown out
  • Pork fat not held at the proper temperature

Doctor’s Choice Assisted Living - 4351, 9101 E Brown Rd # 107, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

  • Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing his hands
  • Raw ground beef over ready-to-eat foods
  • Package of lettuce not date marked
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
Valley restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Pattie’s First Avenue Lounge7220 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
Burger King6698 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
Pete’s Fish and Chips1111 E Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Moose Lodge9550 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
Harlow’s Café1021 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Target1515 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ

