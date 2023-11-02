LIVE: Rangers win first World Series title as D-backs’ offense falters in Game 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are world champions.

Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the World Series to secure the first title in the 63-year history of the team. The win capped the Rangers’ remarkable road run this postseason at a perfect 11-0. After taking Game 2 in Arlington to even the series, the Diamondbacks lost all three games at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen, rebounding from a rough start in Game 1, was stellar. He pitched six hitless innings, allowing just one walk. However, he was chased from the game in the seventh inning after he allowed three consecutive hits that gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Kevin Ginkel came on in relief and prevented any further damage in the seventh and pitched around a bases-loaded situation in the eighth.

The Rangers broke it open in the ninth off Arizona closer Paul Sewald. After two singles to open the inning, a third single rolled under the glove of center fielder Alek Thomas, allowing two runs to score on the error. Marcus Semien provided the dagger with a two-run home run two batters later.

Meanwhile, Texas starter Nate Eovaldi battled through five walks and four hits to keep the D-backs scoreless. Aroldis Chapman and Josh Sborz closed out the shutout for the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks had an early chance when Corbin Carroll reached third base with one out in the first, but a pair of groundouts stranded him there. Arizona again squandered a major opportunity in the third inning. Carroll led off with a single, Ketel Marte followed with a walk, and a Gabriel Moreno sacrifice bunt moved the pair into scoring position. However, a strikeout by Christian Walker and a groundout by Tommy Pham ended the threat.

Arizona’s best chance of the night came in the fifth, as they loaded the bases on Eovaldi, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded out to leave the Diamondbacks scoreless.

The Diamondbacks managed just five hits and was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 runners on base.

Arizona’s first spring training game is Feb. 23, 2024 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

