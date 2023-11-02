Phoenix Suns reveal ‘El Valle’ jerseys and matching lowrider

Your Life
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns will be sporting some new gear this season, and fans will be able to snag them! On Thursday morning, the Suns released their newest collection — the “El Valle” jerseys. Good Morning Arizona got an exclusive look at the new uniforms and the matching lowrider!

“The El Valle City Edition uniform is a celebration of our Mexican American fanbase,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “The uniform captures the tapestry of the culture and weaves together the rich traditions of Phoenix’s Mexican American community.”

El Valle uniforms are available in the team shop at Footprint Center or online at shop.suns.com. The El Valle car will make its grand appearance at the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday in honor of Día de los Muertos. The game will be carried on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network. Click or tap here to find out how to watch the game.

The new jerseys come days after the team announced the court will have a special “El Valle” design for an inaugural In-Season Tournament. The court will be decked out in purple and include a teal stripe from basket-to-basket. Two Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy designs will also be at each end. Suns’ players will debut the uniforms for the tournament on Nov. 10 as they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans can watch all four tournament games for free over-the-air on 3TV (KTVK) and Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE).

The Suns collaborated on the jersey design with local artist Miguel Angel Godoy, who is also a fine arts professor at Arizona State. The team will wear the uniform 13 times throughout the 2023-2024 season. “The halftime of each El Valle home game will feature La Música del Valle concert series, fueled by the Desert Ford Dealers, with MC Magic performing at the first game,” the team said.

In addition to the jerseys, the first t-shirt of a five piece merchandise collection will be up for sale. Other items from the collection are expected to become available starting Nov. 10. For every City Edition jersey purchased using PayPal, a donation of the proceeds will go to Phoenix Suns Charities.

