Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Police Department kicks off construction of new headquarters building

Phoenix dignitaries kicked off construction of the new building for the Phoenix Police Headquarters.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - City leaders held a wall breaking on Thursday to kick off construction on the new Phoenix Police Headquarters. “Today marks a very important step forward in delivering the type of building that our citizens need and our employees deserve,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The new building is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix in the old Wells Fargo building on 1st and Washington streets. “We’re literally right next store to Phoenix City Hall. We’re right next store to Phoenix Municipal Court. We’re adjacent to light rail stops and other amenities downtown that will be great for both visitors as well as the staff who work here,” said Jeremy Legg, special projects administrator for the City of Phoenix.

The city purchased the new building back in 2021 and has been working toward finding a new home for the police department after experiencing issues with its current headquarters. “The 620 West Washington building has really just become functionally absolute. Not only because of some of the infrastructure repairs that are due but also because of its size,” Legg said.

The highrise is nearly triple the size of the Phoenix Police Department’s building, with 27 different stories and a brand new 9-1-1 call center on the top three floors. “We not only have the size to accommodate today’s police needs but also the growth of the next 20 years we’ve already baked in the facility and will be able to accommodate that here,” Legg said.

The first phase of construction for the call center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, and the rest will be completed by 2025. The City of Phoenix said they do not know as of yet what the current police headquarters will be turned into.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Phoenix dignitaries kicked off construction of the new building for the Phoenix Police...
Construction kicks off on the new Phoenix Police Headquarters
Beckhum was arrested after he met with an undercover special agent.
Arizona man indicted for allegedly putting patients in unlicensed sober living homes for money
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation...
Maricopa County jurisdictional elections set for Tuesday, Nov. 7
Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma is running for Congress after U.S. Rep Debbie Lesko announced...
Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma enters crowded 8th Congressional District race