Phoenix Police Department kicks off construction of new headquarters building

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - City leaders held a wall breaking on Thursday to kick off construction on the new Phoenix Police Headquarters. “Today marks a very important step forward in delivering the type of building that our citizens need and our employees deserve,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The new building is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix in the old Wells Fargo building on 1st and Washington streets. “We’re literally right next store to Phoenix City Hall. We’re right next store to Phoenix Municipal Court. We’re adjacent to light rail stops and other amenities downtown that will be great for both visitors as well as the staff who work here,” said Jeremy Legg, special projects administrator for the City of Phoenix.

The city purchased the new building back in 2021 and has been working toward finding a new home for the police department after experiencing issues with its current headquarters. “The 620 West Washington building has really just become functionally absolute. Not only because of some of the infrastructure repairs that are due but also because of its size,” Legg said.

The highrise is nearly triple the size of the Phoenix Police Department’s building, with 27 different stories and a brand new 9-1-1 call center on the top three floors. “We not only have the size to accommodate today’s police needs but also the growth of the next 20 years we’ve already baked in the facility and will be able to accommodate that here,” Legg said.

The first phase of construction for the call center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, and the rest will be completed by 2025. The City of Phoenix said they do not know as of yet what the current police headquarters will be turned into.

