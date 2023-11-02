Phoenix approves $5.5 million settlement to family of man killed by officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday and approved a $5.5 million settlement for the family of Ali Osman. The family sued the city and police department, claiming the officers used excessive force when they shot and killed Osman in September 2022. Quacy Smith, the attorney representing the family, said while the payout won’t bring back Osman, it is a step towards accountability.

“Believe the decision by city council was an effort to try make right without an admission of guilt. Try make right by these people,” said Smith. Osman, who family says suffered from mental health issues, was reportedly throwing rocks at officers at the intersection near 19th Avenue and Glendale. Police said he refused officers’ commands, and they started shooting at him. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming police should have waited for backup and used non-lethal options when confronting Osman. “It is difficult, there is no dollar amount that will make them feel better about not having their loved one here,” said Smith.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to criminally prosecute the officers involved in the deadly shooting. Rachel Mitchell said that the rocks thrown by Osman posed a serious threat. Smith said he disagreed with that decision but believes the Phoenix Police Department is making progress.

“There is a sense of coming into justice that is felt here. I think some things that the city has done since Ali’s death has been a showing of good faith. Some of the police changes, use of force changes,” said Smith.

