Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Peoria woman teaching kids about gardening at elementary school

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Kimberly Muhammad provides a learning garden for kindergarten through second graders at Peoria Elementary School. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is helping kids learn about the science of gardening by building a garden at one Valley school! Kimberly Muhammad volunteers her time to several organizations, but one of her recent projects will continue to give back for years to come.

Muhammad provides a learning garden for kindergarten through second graders at Peoria Elementary School. She dedicates her time alongside her son Kahlil to teaching children everything they need to know about growing fruits and vegetables. Muhammad also makes gardening fun for the kids by incorporating hands-on activities! She teaches students how plants grow from seeds. After their harvest, she shows them how to prepare the food they grow.

Along with teaching kids about gardening, Muhammad has also created a nonprofit! She founded Zuri’s Circle to keep doing good deeds for those in the community. To learn more about the organization, click or tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Latest News

Kimberly Muhammad provides a learning garden for kindergarten through second graders at Peoria...
Peoria woman building a garden at elementary school
Workers donated a total of 600 hours to four nonprofit organizations.
Phoenix-area Intel employees give back to community
Employees came together as part of their annual "Give Back Month," with volunteers donating 600...
Valley-area Intel employees give back to the community
Arizona's Family is featuring 45 children looking for their forever families.
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (November 2023)