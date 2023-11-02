Peoria woman teaching kids about gardening at elementary school

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is helping kids learn about the science of gardening by building a garden at one Valley school! Kimberly Muhammad volunteers her time to several organizations, but one of her recent projects will continue to give back for years to come.

Muhammad provides a learning garden for kindergarten through second graders at Peoria Elementary School. She dedicates her time alongside her son Kahlil to teaching children everything they need to know about growing fruits and vegetables. Muhammad also makes gardening fun for the kids by incorporating hands-on activities! She teaches students how plants grow from seeds. After their harvest, she shows them how to prepare the food they grow.

Along with teaching kids about gardening, Muhammad has also created a nonprofit! She founded Zuri’s Circle to keep doing good deeds for those in the community. To learn more about the organization, click or tap here.

