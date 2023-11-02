Your Life
Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

