Non-profit Phoenix boxing gym damaged after weekend fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Walt Hoskins Boxing Gym on 7th Ave. in Phoenix used to have character. “Back in the day, this was a slaughterhouse. We got that real Rocky Balboa gym here,” said Mike Bojorquez. “Now, it’s kinda torn up.”

Bojorquez is the head coach of the gym. He named it after Walt Hoskins, who used to train him and several other kids in his neighborhood for free. When he passed away, Bojorquez wanted to continue his legacy and opened up the non-profit gym. When the previous location flooded during a monsoon. Bojorquez moved to 7th. Ave. about five years ago.

It’s where he’s been training about 20 kids ages 8 to 18 years old for free, but now, the boxing ring is covered in debris and soot. The windows are cracked from the heat of a fire that broke out at a recycling and landfill building connected to the gym on Saturday. “It’s hard, but we’re lucky it wasn’t worse,” said Bojorquez.

He said a cement wall kept the flames from spreading into his building, but the water crews used to knock out the flames ended up flooding the gym. Now, there are puddles and punching bags filled with water. “The more it dries, it’s going to be like hitting cement,” said Bojorquez. Not only is most of his equipment ruined, but he said the building will be condemned as it’s no longer structurally safe. Bojorquez has to find a new place where he can keep the youth off the streets and change their lives for the better.

“I’ve always had obstacles that I’ve had to fight to keep going, and then there’s another obstacle and you gotta keep fighting through,” he said. “One way or another, we’re going to push forward.” Bojorquez said he does not have insurance to cover the damaged equipment. There is a GoFundMe to help him raise money.

He said the kids have big tournaments coming up, but other local gyms have offered their space for training until Bojorquez finds a new location.

