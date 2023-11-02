Your Life
Maricopa County breaks 2005 record for eviction filings

File image.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New data released by Maricopa County revealed that the Valley is continuing to see surging numbers of evictions.

During the month of October, landlords filed 7,948 eviction complaints in the county’s 26 court precincts, beating the previous record of 7,902 in September 2005. The county sounded the alarm after the third-highest-ever eviction filings were filed in August. In 2005, the average judgment was about $1,525 but this year’s average is more than double at $3,172.68.

“Do remember that roughly one out of every three complaints filed does not progress to a court judgment where the tenant loses housing that month,” noted court spokesperson Scott Davis. He says oftentimes, these filings are resolved before a court appearance. In some cases, the tenants pay the amount owed or come to some other agreement with the landlord.

The most evictions filed in October are Manistee, which incorporates Glendale, Peoria, and part of west Phoenix; Moon Valley in north Phoenix; Kyrene in Tempe and Ahwatukee; and San Marcos in Chandler. According to Rent.com, the average one-bedroom apartment is listed for about $1,274, down about three percent since this time last year.

