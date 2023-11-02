Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment

FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, north of Pueblo, Colo. Federal investigators said Thursday they’re looking at BNSF Railway’s inspection and maintenance practices as the investigate the accident that killed a truck driver passing beneath the train. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An investigation into a Colorado coal train derailment and bridge collapse that killed a truck driver is focused on whether inspection and maintenance practices at BNSF Railway contributed to the accident, federal officials said Thursday.

The steel bridge built in 1958 collapsed onto Interstate 25 Oct 15, when a broken rail caused 30 cars from a BNSF Railway train hauling coal to derail, the National Transportation Safety Board said based on preliminary findings.

The accident just north of the city of Pueblo closed the main north-south highway through Colorado for four days while crews cleared hundreds of tons of coal and mangled railcars.

Killed in the accident was Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, California, who had been driving under the bridge.

Broken rails and other track problems are a leading cause of derailments, according to federal accident data.

The BNSF train was traveling about 32 mph (52 kph) — below the 45 mph (72 kph) limit for the area, the NTSB said.

BNSF has said it conducted track infrastructure testing and visual inspections of the rail line in the area of the bridge collapse within the last three months, including an inspection on the day of the accident. Company representatives did not immediately respond to questions about Thursday’s report.

Pressure for the railroad industry to improve safety has grown since a February derailment of a train hauling toxic chemicals that triggered evacuations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. There were more than 12,400 train derailments in the U.S. in the past decade, or more than 1,200 annually, according to Federal Railroad Administration data based on reports submitted by railroads.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Latest News

The latest data also revealed that a bulk of these deaths occurred amidst July’s month-long...
569 confirmed heat deaths in 2023 as Maricopa County works to clear backlog
See which restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining list!
Raw chicken stored over raw beef, fish left out found at Phoenix-area restaurants
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says