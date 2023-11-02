Green Day coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field next September
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rock legends Green Day are touring with superstars The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas next year, and it includes a Phoenix stop!
Their tour kicks off next summer in the U.K. and across Europe before heading to North America for 27 stops across the continent in cities such as Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and many more before wrapping up in San Diego at Petco Park on Sept. 28. The group’s Phoenix stop will be on Sept. 18.
“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash,” said Green Day. “We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”
Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for the exclusive Citi presale. General admission goes on sale on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.
Full Schedule
- Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
- Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
- Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field
- Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
- Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
- Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
- Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !
- Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
- Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
- Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !
- Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
- Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
- Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
- Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
- Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
- Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
- Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
- Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
- Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
- Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
