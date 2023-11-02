Green Day coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field next September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rock legends Green Day are touring with superstars The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas next year, and it includes a Phoenix stop!

Their tour kicks off next summer in the U.K. and across Europe before heading to North America for 27 stops across the continent in cities such as Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and many more before wrapping up in San Diego at Petco Park on Sept. 28. The group’s Phoenix stop will be on Sept. 18.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash,” said Green Day. “We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for the exclusive Citi presale. General admission goes on sale on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.

Full Schedule

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.