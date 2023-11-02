Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7; here’s what’s on the ballot in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ballots have been sent out to a number of Maricopa County voters as residents decide whether to approve school overrides, municipal and school district bonds and budget increases. Find more information about this year’s jurisdictional elections below.

Where can I vote?

In-person voting began on Oct. 30 and election day is on Nov. 7. Maricopa County officials say that all voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you damage or lose your ballot, voters can request a replacement ballot until closing time on Election Day. Click/tap here for voting locations.

Where can I register to vote in future elections?

The Maricopa County Elections website makes it easy for eligible voters to register online. You must be a U.S. citizen, an Arizona resident and be 18 years or older by election day. In Arizona, you cannot register if you’ve been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored. First-time convicts have their voting privileges restored about sentencing and (if applicable) restitution payment. You cannot vote if a judge has ruled you are incapacitated.

What school districts have questions in next month’s election?

Agua Fria Union High School District, No.216 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Alhambra Elementary School District, No. 68 - Site Sale - PAMPHLET

Avondale Elementary School District, No. 44 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Deer Valley Unified School District, No. 97 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Fountain Hills Unified School District, No. 98 - Bond & Site Sale - PAMPHLET

Fowler Elementary School District, No. 45 - Override - PAMPHLET

Gila Bend Unified School District, No. 24 - Override - PAMPHLET

Gilbert Unified School District, No. 41 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Glendale Elementary School District, No. 40 - Bond, Override, Site Sale, District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Kyrene Elementary School District, No. 28 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Liberty Elementary School District, No. 25 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Litchfield Elementary School District, No. 79 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Littleton Elementary School District, No. 65 - Override - PAMPHLET

Madison Elementary School District, No. 38 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Mesa Unified School District, No. 4 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Osborn Elementary School District, No. 8 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET

Paradise Valley Unified School District, No. 69 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Pendergast Elementary School District, No. 92 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Phoenix Union High School District, No. 210 - Bond - PAMPHLET

Queen Creek Unified School District, No. 95 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET

Scottsdale Unified School District, No. 48 - Override - PAMPHLET

