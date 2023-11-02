Your Life
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7; here’s what’s on the ballot in Maricopa County

School overrides, bonds, and budget increases are on the line across the county.
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation...
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022.(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ballots have been sent out to a number of Maricopa County voters as residents decide whether to approve school overrides, municipal and school district bonds and budget increases. Find more information about this year’s jurisdictional elections below.

Where can I vote?

In-person voting began on Oct. 30 and election day is on Nov. 7. Maricopa County officials say that all voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you damage or lose your ballot, voters can request a replacement ballot until closing time on Election Day. Click/tap here for voting locations.

Where can I register to vote in future elections?

The Maricopa County Elections website makes it easy for eligible voters to register online. You must be a U.S. citizen, an Arizona resident and be 18 years or older by election day. In Arizona, you cannot register if you’ve been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored. First-time convicts have their voting privileges restored about sentencing and (if applicable) restitution payment. You cannot vote if a judge has ruled you are incapacitated.

What school districts have questions in next month’s election?

  • Agua Fria Union High School District, No.216 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Alhambra Elementary School District, No. 68 - Site Sale - PAMPHLET
  • Avondale Elementary School District, No. 44 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Deer Valley Unified School District, No. 97 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Fountain Hills Unified School District, No. 98 - Bond & Site Sale - PAMPHLET
  • Fowler Elementary School District, No. 45 - Override - PAMPHLET
  • Gila Bend Unified School District, No. 24 - Override - PAMPHLET
  • Gilbert Unified School District, No. 41 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Glendale Elementary School District, No. 40 - Bond, Override, Site Sale, District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET
  • Kyrene Elementary School District, No. 28 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET
  • Liberty Elementary School District, No. 25 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Litchfield Elementary School District, No. 79 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Littleton Elementary School District, No. 65 - Override - PAMPHLET
  • Madison Elementary School District, No. 38 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Mesa Unified School District, No. 4 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Osborn Elementary School District, No. 8 - Bond & District Additional Assistance - PAMPHLET
  • Paradise Valley Unified School District, No. 69 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Pendergast Elementary School District, No. 92 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Phoenix Union High School District, No. 210 - Bond - PAMPHLET
  • Queen Creek Unified School District, No. 95 - Bond & Override - PAMPHLET
  • Scottsdale Unified School District, No. 48 - Override - PAMPHLET

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

