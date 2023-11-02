Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Democrats Pushing Forward with Plan to Bypass Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just as some members of Senator Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) own party called out the senator for holding military promotions, Democrats are pushing forward with a plan to bypass the holds.

Senator Tuberville has been holding the promotions of hundreds of military officers because the Pentagon will not end its policy of paying for travel when a servicemember goes out of state to get an abortion.

“I will keep my hold in place until the Pentagon follows the law or the Democrats change the law,” said Sen. Tuberville.

Senate Democrats are now trying to come up with a way to get around the holds. They have now drafted up a temporary resolution that would approve them all at once.

“We must we absolutely must ensure that our military is fully staffed and fully equipped to defend the American people. And it begins by confirming these vital nominations that are currently on hold,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I’ve been talking about this with my colleagues for weeks now, but especially over the last week, you know, Democrats and Republicans coming together to pass a rule change that would essentially allow us to, you know, pass and approve all these folks in a block to get around the cloture vote requirement,” said Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the resolution to the floor. To pass, it needs at least nine republicans need to vote with all Senate Democrats.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Democrats Pushing Forward with Plan to Bypass Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions
Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma is running for Congress after U.S. Rep Debbie Lesko announced...
Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma enters crowded 8th Congressional District race
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued the executive orders on Thursday.
Gov. Hobbs orders more funding for Arizona elections, paid leave for state workers serving at polls
Jewish communities in the U.S. are rattled. (CNN, WSTM, KARE, CHANNEL 12, BROOME COUNTY...
Antisemitism wave spreads amidst Israel-Hamas war