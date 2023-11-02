Your Life
Crash on US 60 near Globe leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly wreck on U.S. 60 near Globe.
DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly wreck on U.S. 60 near Globe.(Arizona's Family/Ian Schwartz)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-car crash near Globe Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on US 60 at milepost 242, which is about eight miles west of Globe. DPS troopers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a man driving one of the sedans involved has died while a woman in the same car is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the other sedan was also injured.

ADOT reports that US 60 is currently closed in both directions. Eastbound is closed at milepost 227, while westbound is shut down at milepost 241. Check back for updates.

