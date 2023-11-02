Crash on US 60 near Globe leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-car crash near Globe Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on US 60 at milepost 242, which is about eight miles west of Globe. DPS troopers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a man driving one of the sedans involved has died while a woman in the same car is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the other sedan was also injured.

ADOT reports that US 60 is currently closed in both directions. Eastbound is closed at milepost 227, while westbound is shut down at milepost 241. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.