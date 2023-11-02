Apache Junction horse rescue facing several citations asking for community help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A horse rescue in Apache Junction is looking for the community’s help after saving more than 50 neglected, abandoned and abused horses. Good Sheppard Healing Ministries Horse Rescue says it’s gotten to the point where it can’t take care of them all, and it’s facing several citations.

After the past owner died, Cindy Campton took over the rescue. She said she had been on the board and volunteered at the rescue for three years but was never made aware she’d be the trustee. After years of trouble at the rescue, Campton hopes to turn the property around, converting it into a learning center.

Campton inherited the rescue about 5 weeks ago and says the citations began after the previous owner, who passed away, began hoarding horses. “Started with 60 horses on 2 1/2 acres and pretty much every code violation you can imagine,” she said.

To be up to code, trailers need to be cleared off, makeshift panels need to come down, and the manure that’s collected over the years needs to be cleaned up, too. “The ground all has to be dug up, probably 2 to 3 feet maybe, to get the manure out of here,” Campton said.

Before much of that can happen, about two dozen riding and companion horses need to find good homes. “Most of our horses are older, so upper teens, low 20s,” Campton said. “In 5 weeks, we’ve spent a little over $13,000 just in vets.”

Some horses have had infected teeth and feet, and some have even had to be put down. Despite facing financial challenges, Campton hopes to create something this community is proud of. “This is the place where you can come and learn the language of a horse and learn how to create a relationship of a horse,” she said.

The goal is to turn the property around by January. They are working with the city, county and state to get that done.

To help, you can volunteer, adopt or sponsor a horse.

