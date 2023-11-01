On Your Side recovers over $51,000 for viewers during October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanks to On Your Side, Eli Reeves and his wife Diana have recovered $3,800. “Without you, Gary, we couldn’t have done it, to tell you the truth,” Eli told On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

In early October, Eli explained how he and his wife booked a 15-day cruise. However, when it was time to depart, Eli and his wife were denied boarding because Eli had brought his old and expired U.S. Passport. For nearly a year, Eli kept asking Princess Cruises for a $3,800 credit for a future cruise, but he couldn’t get one.

On Your Side got involved, and once we asked Princess to look into the issue, the cruise line immediately issued a $3,800 credit. Eli and Diana say it only happened with the help of On Your Side. “Gary got to the right people. I mean, right away. Gary knows how well he does. He does it very well. I was just shocked at how fast that they called,” Eli said.

On Your Side also helped Eduardo Martinez recover more than $5,000. He and his family were stuck in Canada overnight after Air Canada Airlines bumped them from their overseas flight.

According to Canadian law, the Scottsdale man and his family were owed around $5,500 from Canada’s Transportation Department for the inconvenience of being bumped. After never receiving his money, Eduardo contacted On Your Side, and we reached out to Air Canada for an explanation. Once we did, Eduardo finally received checks totaling nearly $5,500.

Eduardo credits his wife for insisting that he get ahold of On Your Side for help. “I mean, I’m really thankful for her for making the decision, contacting you and having you helping us because it was like, a really big help.

And finally, On Your Side was able to make a nearly $40,000 loan go away for Robert Tintinger. He was interested in going solar, but only if his solar panels could be installed in his backyard and not on his tile roof.

According to Robert, a solar company called Freedom Forever told him no problem. However, when it came time for installation, Freedom Forever insisted on putting the solar panels on the roof. So, Robert immediately canceled the deal. However, a full year later, he recently received a bill for nearly $40,000 for a solar system he never got and didn’t want.

Once On Your Side got involved and asked Freedom Forever to consider waiving the loan, they agreed. “On Your Side is great. I mean, it’s a great service you do.” Robert said. “Before I contacted you, I was getting the runaround. And after I contacted you, they were calling me back.”

When you tally the entire month of October, On Your Side was able to save or recover $51,379 for our viewers. And for the year so far, it comes to $521,411.

