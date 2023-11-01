Win or lose, D-backs set to play last home game this season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Texas Rangers have pushed the Arizona Diamondbacks to the brink with a 3-1 World Series lead heading into Game 5 at Chase Field Wednesday evening. Even if the D-backs prevail, it will still be the last home game of the season.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for the game, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:03 p.m. MST. The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel sponsored by Chevrolet.

The ceremonial first pitch for Game 5 will be thrown by Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty nearly two years ago. He spent a month on life support, which was followed by months of rehabilitation. Officer Moldovan also threw out the first pitch at the D-backs home opener back in April.

Singer-songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane will perform the National Anthem, and the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors. There will also be a flyover by four F-16s from the 152nd Fighter Squadron based at the Tucson National Guard Base.

Like Games 3 and 4, the roof will be open Wednesday night.

Our final home game of the year, so let’s make it a fun one. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/j6yW0sUYnm — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 1, 2023

Game 5 is do-or-die for the D-backs, who dropped the last two home games to the Rangers. Tuesday night, the D-backs bullpen gave up five runs each in the second and third innings, leading to an 11-7 Texas victory.

Zac Gallen is set to start Wednesday night’s game, looking to bounce back from a recent string of disappointing postseason appearances. Nathan Eovaldi will be the Rangers’ starting pitcher.

If the D-backs win on Wednesday, the series will return to Arlington for Game 6 Friday night. Another Arizona victory would force a Game 7 to be played on Saturday.

SHOW US YOUR D-BACKS PRIDE! UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS OR VIDEOS HERE!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.