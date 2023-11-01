Your Life
UPS hiring 60,000 seasonal workers, including thousands in Arizona

UPS says new hires can land a job offer in less than 20 minutes
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- UPS plans to hire upwards of 60,000 seasonal workers to get ahead of the holiday shipping crunch, including about 3,000 in the metro Phoenix area.

The parcel company says they lead the country in on-time performance, and they hope to continue that trend as they get closer to the end of the year. This year, UPS is incorporating “digital first” hiring, which means no more traditional interviews and a job offer for most roles in less than a half hour.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Earlier this year, the company touted that nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions after the 2021 holiday season. Its industry-leading compensation package means a full-time driver averages about $95,000 annually, plus tens of thousands of health, wellness, and pension benefits.

To learn more or apply, click/tap here.

