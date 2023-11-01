Your Life
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

