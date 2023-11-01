Temperatures are warming up in Arizona this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — What a nice morning this morning in the valley with temperatures in the lower 60′s, this afternoon we will see a high of 84 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 83 degrees.

It was a bit breezy this morning but the winds will settle down this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves in and hang around the valley for a while. This ridge will bring temperatures above average through the weekend and even in to next week. Unfortunately there is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures about 4-5 degrees above average.

