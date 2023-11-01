Sexual violence trauma recovery center opens in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new trauma recovery center for sexual violence survivors opened up in Scottsdale. Ruth Place, the first of its kind, is a trauma-informed community program that helps survivors heal. “It is a beautiful setting where survivors can come together, go beyond recovery, and back to thriving,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. The initiative has been years in the making to help fulfill the resources needed to help those who have experienced sexual violence. “We knew if we built it, they would come, and they’re coming, and they will continue to come because there has been a tremendous gap in community services,” said Civia Tamarkin, the chair of Ruth Place.

Ruth Place uses a unique three-phase program that provides both resilience training and tools to grow beyond the trauma and is the first of its kind and a model for other cities and programs. The premise of this program is to help survivors understand that trauma is an injury rather than an illness, and like injuries, they can be healed. “We’re not looking at what’s wrong with you. We’re looking at what’s right with you. So we’re building everything based on that internal strength, capacity, ability, and that inner light that sometimes gets clouded out with trauma. We’re building on that,” said Camea Peca, director of programming at Ruth Place.

Classes are broken into three eight-week sessions. Each class is once a week for an hour and a half. “The facility is home to rooms where you can do group therapy and individual sessions but also just have fun doing yoga or doing cooking lessons,” Mayor Gallego said.

Ruth Place has accepted its first group of survivors, but they are actively recruiting more who are in need. For those who are interested or would like to donate to Ruth Place, click/tap here.

