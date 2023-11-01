Reward offered for info leading to arrest of shooter who killed BMW driver in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for leads in the deadly shooting of a man who was driving in east Phoenix on Monday, and now a reward is being offered. According to investigators, 28-year-old Tyler Langlais was driving his white BMW SUV through the intersection of 48th Street and McDowell Road when he was shot around 2 a.m. He was found inside his SUV at a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Langlais was shot at least once but added they don’t believe it was a road rage shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip. Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

