Reward offered for info leading to arrest of shooter who killed BMW driver in east Phoenix

Tyler Langlais was shot and killed early Monday morning.
Tyler Langlais was shot and killed early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family/Silent Witness)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for leads in the deadly shooting of a man who was driving in east Phoenix on Monday, and now a reward is being offered. According to investigators, 28-year-old Tyler Langlais was driving his white BMW SUV through the intersection of 48th Street and McDowell Road when he was shot around 2 a.m. He was found inside his SUV at a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Langlais was shot at least once but added they don’t believe it was a road rage shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers to provide an anonymous tip. Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

