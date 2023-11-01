Your Life
Queen Creek police to give update on teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Arizona’s Family to stream presser at 2:30 p.m.
Lord died two days after he was attacked outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.
Lord died two days after he was attacked outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Law enforcement officials will be providing an update about a teen boy’s death at a Queen Creek Halloween party over the weekend. The press conference will be streamed on Arizona’s Family news app and website.

On Saturday, just after 9 p.m., Queen Creek officers were called to an assault near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho and found Preston Lord injured and lying in the road. Crews attempted to save Lord as he was rushed to the hospital. Lord’s aunt told Arizona’s Family the teen was attacked outside the party, and his heart stopped. She added he suffered major injuries, including a severe brain injury. Lord died on Monday, two days after the initial attack.

Police were alerted to an assault near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho and found a teen lying in the roadway. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Jeanna Pignatiello, a neighbor, said students from several Valley high schools showed up at the party. “I had teenagers puking in my front yard. We were taking care of them,” she said. The homeowner where the party took place shared with Arizona’s Family his daughter’s party got out of hand and he kicked everyone out within two hours.

Lord was a junior at Combs High School and was on the varsity basketball team.

