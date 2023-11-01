Your Life
Police identify woman killed in west Phoenix shooting

Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed a heavy police presence outside a home near...
Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed a heavy police presence outside a home near 74th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting just before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a shooting had taken place while several people were inside the house. A woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She has since been identified as Alyssa Candelaria Gomez.

Homicide detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and have been working extensively on gathering leads and evidence. At this time, no arrests have been made, and a suspect description has not been released. Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers.

