Phoenix man gets 3 years in prison for selling machine gun to undercover agent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was given about three years in prison for trying to trade a fully automatic rifle to an undercover agent back in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said that 27-year-old Carlos Negrete Farias agreed to trade the agent a “fun AR” and $3,000 for a .50 caliber rifle. Faris also sent the agent a video of a person shooting a fully automatic AR-15 style rifle. One Feb. 8, 2022, during the attempted exchange, law enforcement found on Faris a “machine gun conversion device” used to modify a semi-automatic weapon in to a machine gun, the release said.

Faris pleaded guilty in February 2023 to possession of a machine gun, and he was recently sentenced in early October to 37 months in prison, to be followed by three years of probation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the operation was part of Project Save Neighborhoods, a program involving all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

“The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime,” the release said.

