Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix man gets 3 years in prison for selling machine gun to undercover agent

AR-15 Style Rifle
AR-15 Style Rifle(MGN)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was given about three years in prison for trying to trade a fully automatic rifle to an undercover agent back in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said that 27-year-old Carlos Negrete Farias agreed to trade the agent a “fun AR” and $3,000 for a .50 caliber rifle. Faris also sent the agent a video of a person shooting a fully automatic AR-15 style rifle. One Feb. 8, 2022, during the attempted exchange, law enforcement found on Faris a “machine gun conversion device” used to modify a semi-automatic weapon in to a machine gun, the release said.

Faris pleaded guilty in February 2023 to possession of a machine gun, and he was recently sentenced in early October to 37 months in prison, to be followed by three years of probation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the operation was part of Project Save Neighborhoods, a program involving all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

“The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime,” the release said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed a heavy police presence outside a home near...
Police identify woman killed in west Phoenix shooting
Both directions of Thunderbird Road are closed.
Police identify elderly man hit, killed by a car near I-17 in north Phoenix
UPS said the average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
UPS hiring 60,000 seasonal workers, including thousands in Arizona
File image
Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Phoenix neighborhood