Phoenix-area Intel employees give back to community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We know volunteers make the world go round. It’s definitely Something Good that when a Valley company challenges its employees to give back, they do it in grand style, donating hundreds of hours in time and effort! Not only that, but they did it with a smile.

Valley-area Intel employees recently came together as part of their annual “Give Back Month.” In September, workers at Arizona’s largest technology developer and manufacturer donated a total of 600 hours to four nonprofit organizations. Most recently, more than 120 people spent the day at Feed My Starving Children in Mesa to pack roughly 200 food boxes. Incredible! Their volunteer work will provide more than 42,000 meals to families and children in need.

Throughout the month, volunteers worked with other nonprofits to help teachers and schools, as well as to support members of the military serving overseas. All of these volunteer hours reflect Intel’s long-term commitment to communities throughout the state. And that is Something Good!

