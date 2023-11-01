Your Life
Person hit by a car near I-17 in north Phoenix; road closures in place

Both directions of Thunderbird Road are closed.
Both directions of Thunderbird Road are closed.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian just off Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two cars and one person involved in a serious collision. At this time, details are limited, but both directions of Thunderbird are closed as the investigation continues. Authorities say the closures are expected to last through the morning rush hour. No other information has been released.

