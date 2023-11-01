Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Nonprofit expects World Series to bring economic boost to Arizona tourism

Not only are bars and restaurants seeing an economic boost, but it’s predicted that Arizona’s tourism industry will, too.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nonprofit Common Sense Institute Arizona says the state’s massive sports and tourism industry has thrived for years and that the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers is only adding to it. Not only are bars and restaurants seeing an economic boost, but it’s predicted that Arizona’s tourism industry will, too, with natural attractions around our great state 48.

“We are looking at the direct effects of having the games,” said Katie Ratlief, Executive Director of Common Sense Institute Arizona. “People are going out to eat, they’re spending here, but largely what we are excited about is the growth of our sports and tourism industries. Because of this, anytime Phoenix gets a big game on the world stage like the World Series, the economy benefits,”

Regarding Super Bowl LVII this past February in Glendale, Ratlief said many visitors came for the game but stayed for major tourist attractions, spreading those dollars far and wide in Arizona. “We saw that during the Super Bowl, people came for the game and they stayed because of the weather and because of our other attractions; they went to see the Grand Canyon,” Ratlief said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Robinson Orthodontics in Gilbert is buying back 1lbs of candy for a $1. The candy will be sent...
Gilbert dental office buying back Halloween candy to send to troops
After dad and son were able to get new World Series tickets, they decided to give those away....
Tempe dad, son give away World Series tickets to long-time tee-ball volunteer
The Fur District currently has two locations serving the Valley.
The Fur District offering private salons for pet groomers in Phoenix
The Fur District rents spacious, private, fully equipped grooming suites on 1-to-3-year lease...
Phoenix pet salon offering private suites for groomers
The Gilbert dental office is taking in your unwanted candy to send to the troops.
Gilbert dental office holding Halloween candy buy back for troops