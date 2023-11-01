Nonprofit expects World Series to bring economic boost to Arizona tourism

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nonprofit Common Sense Institute Arizona says the state’s massive sports and tourism industry has thrived for years and that the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers is only adding to it. Not only are bars and restaurants seeing an economic boost, but it’s predicted that Arizona’s tourism industry will, too, with natural attractions around our great state 48.

“We are looking at the direct effects of having the games,” said Katie Ratlief, Executive Director of Common Sense Institute Arizona. “People are going out to eat, they’re spending here, but largely what we are excited about is the growth of our sports and tourism industries. Because of this, anytime Phoenix gets a big game on the world stage like the World Series, the economy benefits,”

Regarding Super Bowl LVII this past February in Glendale, Ratlief said many visitors came for the game but stayed for major tourist attractions, spreading those dollars far and wide in Arizona. “We saw that during the Super Bowl, people came for the game and they stayed because of the weather and because of our other attractions; they went to see the Grand Canyon,” Ratlief said.

