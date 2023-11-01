Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mistrial declared for ex-state senator indicted on sex crimes with children

The trial of Tony Navarrete ended in a hung jury.
The trial of Tony Navarrete ended in a hung jury.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The trial of former state Sen. Tony Navarrete, accused of child molestation, has ended with a mistrial. The jury couldn’t decide on a verdict, which resulted in a hung jury. It’s unclear what prosecutors will do next. “The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will take the necessary time to review the decision in this case and determine a course of action,” the spokeswoman for MCAO said.

Navarrete was arrested in August of 2021. Court documents said at the time, a 16-year-old came forward claiming the Democrat touched him inappropriately. The alleged abuse took place more than five times during several years. Court paperwork also said another teen accused him of trying to molest him.

He later resigned from the Arizona Senate and denied all the charges. The trial started earlier this month.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping

Latest News

It was a party vibe at Chase Field as fans gathered in their Halloween costume to watch Game 4...
D-backs lose Game 4 of World Series to Rangers
The teens got to walk on the field and were surprised by a meet-and-greet with Aaron Judge.
Make-A-Wish sends two teens to Phoenix to attend World Series games
The city of Phoenix gave an update on its clean-up of "The Zone" and officials say it'll be...
Phoenix says it's on track to clear 'The Zone' by deadline
While Yuma saw fewer migrants than other points of entry, the city's regional center for border...
Yuma health center helping migrants get to their destinations