Mistrial declared for ex-state senator indicted on sex crimes with children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The trial of former state Sen. Tony Navarrete, accused of child molestation, has ended with a mistrial. The jury couldn’t decide on a verdict, which resulted in a hung jury. It’s unclear what prosecutors will do next. “The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will take the necessary time to review the decision in this case and determine a course of action,” the spokeswoman for MCAO said.

Navarrete was arrested in August of 2021. Court documents said at the time, a 16-year-old came forward claiming the Democrat touched him inappropriately. The alleged abuse took place more than five times during several years. Court paperwork also said another teen accused him of trying to molest him.

He later resigned from the Arizona Senate and denied all the charges. The trial started earlier this month.

