Man hospitalized, possible suspect detained after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in south Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 16th Street and Broadway Road, just south of the Salt River. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The fire department treated him, and he was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were then directed to a nearby mobile home, where they detained a possible suspect. Police say the man has been stabilized at the hospital, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

