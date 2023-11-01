Your Life
Make-A-Wish sends two teens to Phoenix to attend World Series games

Two Make-A-Wish kids from the Midwest were flown to Chase Field for an experience of a lifetime and mingled with big names in sports before World Series Game 4.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a wish come true for two teens who spent this week at the World Series! The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the wishes of two 17-year-olds who are battling life-threatening illnesses and flew them from the Midwest to Phoenix to watch Games 3 and 4 of the Fall Classic.

Jesse, who is battling cancer, flew from Missouri, and Benjamin, who is living with a muscular disorder, traveled from Wisconsin to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in action on Monday and Tuesday. The baseball fans were ecstatic to be live in the stadium to watch the World Series in person.

They also got a chance to walk on the field and meet D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. The teens were also surprised by a meet-and-greet with current and former players such as Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Albert Pujols.

“It’s awesome, just getting to meet all the players. It’s just on a whole nother level. Meeting Aaron Judge yesterday was awesone. It’s definitely one of the most fun moments I’ve ever had,” said Jesse.

But it was also a special moment for the teens’ families to be there when their wish came true. “He’s been through just so much this year, and it’s just a great spirit pick me up. A restart kind of emotional restart for him,” said Jesse’s mother. “Baseball has always been huge for him, and it’s gotten him through a lot of hard times.”

After meeting the players, the teens sat down and enjoyed the game- a dream come true for these baseball fans.

