Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in a Phoenix neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the collision near 29th Avenue and Hazelwood Street, just south of Camelback Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 60-year-old Cheryl Lowe with serious injuries. Crews from Phoenix Fire pronounced Lowe dead at the scene.

Investigators say Lowe was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver, who drove off after the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to leave an anonymous tip.

