Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert dental office buying back Halloween candy to send to troops

Robinson Orthodontics in Gilbert is accepting your unwanted candy — the ones you know you or your kids don't like — and will send it to the troops.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parents, how big was that Halloween candy haul? Are you looking for a good excuse to get rid of some of your kids candy? Robinson Orthodontics on Higley Road south of Loop 202 in Gilbert is hosting their 16th annual Halloween candy buy back, when kids can get $1 for every pound of candy they bring in. And, all the candy will be donated to our troops!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping

Latest News

After dad and son were able to get new World Series tickets, they decided to give those away....
Tempe dad, son give away World Series tickets to long-time tee-ball volunteer
The Fur District currently has two locations serving the Valley.
The Fur District offering private salons for pet groomers in Phoenix
The Fur District rents spacious, private, fully equipped grooming suites on 1-to-3-year lease...
Phoenix pet salon offering private suites for groomers
The Gilbert dental office is taking in your unwanted candy to send to the troops.
Gilbert dental office holding Halloween candy buy back for troops
Workers donated a total of 600 hours to four nonprofit organizations.
Phoenix-area Intel employees give back to community