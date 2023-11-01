Gilbert dental office buying back Halloween candy to send to troops

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parents, how big was that Halloween candy haul? Are you looking for a good excuse to get rid of some of your kids candy? Robinson Orthodontics on Higley Road south of Loop 202 in Gilbert is hosting their 16th annual Halloween candy buy back, when kids can get $1 for every pound of candy they bring in. And, all the candy will be donated to our troops!

