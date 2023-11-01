The Fur District offering private salons for pet groomers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Fur District offers pet groomers the rare opportunity to achieve the dream of owning their own grooming salon. Renting a traditional space and building out a salon is an enormous commitment and is prohibitively expensive for most groomers. As long-time groomers, Rachel Aragona and Tilly Bush started The Fur District to empower pet groomers with an entrepreneurial spirit to finally work for themselves without the immense cost and commitment of owning and operating an entire salon. They saw how successful suite rentals were in the human hair and beauty industry, and they based their business model on that concept.

The Fur District rents spacious, private, fully equipped grooming suites on 1-to-3-year lease terms at a flat rate, all-inclusive rent, and minimal start-up costs. The salon provides essential equipment a groomer needs within the suite, as well as on-site laundry and a kitchen and break room. This unique concept not only benefits the groomers but the pets they groom as well. The private suite offers a much calmer, quieter, and more personalized experience that puts pets and their parents at ease. The Fur District currently has two locations serving the Valley.

The first location is on the southwest corner of Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road, and the newest location is on the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite Boulevards. With so many talented groomers to choose from, each with their own specialties, The Fur District has the right fit for any pet.

The Fur District | (623) 341-4831 | 28212 N. Tatum Blvd. D-2 Cave Creek, AZ 85331 | thefurdistrict.com | Instagram: @thefurdistrict | Facebook: @thefurdistrict

