Former elementary school teacher found guilty of sexually abusing 7 girls

Manual Gavina was arrested back in December 2019 (photo), then booked into jail with 3 counts...
Manual Gavina was arrested back in December 2019 (photo), then booked into jail with 3 counts of sexual abuse. He was found guilty October 2023 on 7 counts of sexually abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Phoenix elementary school teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing seven girls, all under 15 years old at the time.

Manuel Gavina, 53, was arrested in late 2019 and booked on three counts of sexual abuse at the time. Court documents obtained at the time said he abused the girls during math class at Capital Elementary School in central Phoenix, with accusations going back to 2017 when the first of the girls reported to the school what happened. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Gavina would touch the girls inappropriately. Some of the girls were as young as 12 years old, according to documents.

“This man is the definition of a sexual predator,” said County Attorney Mitchell. “Teachers are trusted adults in our community. Any child in any classroom in this county should feel safe at school, yet this man violated that childhood peace. I will not stand for these types of attacks on our kids. I’m proud of my team of prosecutors who proved his guilt and have taken the first step toward ensuring he is removed from our community before he does any more of this kind of horrific damage.”

Though the incidents were reported to the school, Phoenix police were first told about the accusations in December 2019, when more girls came forward. Gavina faces at least 17.5 years in prison and at most 70 years in prison. The length of his prison time will be decided by the end of November.

