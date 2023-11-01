Diamondbacks fall behind big, lose 11-7 in World Series Game 4, face 3-1 series deficit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Texas Rangers had back-to-back five-run innings, the first time that’s ever happened in the Fall Classic, and they blew out the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Texas leads the series 3-1 and can clinch in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Chase Field. The Rangers remain undefeated on the road in this postseason at 10-0.

It was considered a bullpen game for the Snakes and their first four pitchers didn’t do well at all. Rangers’ Josh Jung had a leadoff double in the second and later scored on a wild pitch from Miguel Castro, who relieved starter Joe Manitply. After Leody Taveras walked and Travis Jankowski singled, Castro gave up a 2 RBI triple to Marcus Semien, making it 3-0. Kyle Nelson came in to stop the bleeding but instead gave a two-run blast to Corey Seager, his third home run in the World Series, giving Texas a 5-0 lead.

In the third, D-backs had a chance to get out of the inning with two men on, but Christian Walker fumbled a grounder from Jonah Heim that should have been a double-play but instead loaded the bases. After Leody Taveras struck out, Travis Jankowski hit a double, scoring two, pushing the lead to 7-0. Then Marcus Semien smashed a three-run bomb, making it 10-0.

The D-backs avoided a shutout with Gabriel Moreno scoring on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Jonah Heim, who hadn’t had a hit during the World Series, got one in the eighth with a 389-solo shot to make it 11-1.

Arizona got four runs in the eighth, thanks to a Tommy Pham sacrifice fly and a three-run homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., cutting the lead to 11-5. But it was just not enough.

Walker’s mishandling of a grounder broke a record run of perfect fielding at the World Series. The Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks combined for three errorless games to start this year’s World Series, which is the first time that’s happened. The teams also committed the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season — the D-backs had 56 while the Rangers had 57.

Ketel Marte was moved to the lead-off spot in the line-up and got his first hit during his first at-bat. With that single, he passed Alcides Escobar for the longest-hitting streak in a single postseason at 16 games. He also extended his record career postseason hitting streak to 20 games. The celebration was short-lived as he was caught stealing after Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno both struck out swinging. Marte came into the game hitting .333 this postseason with two homers, 11 RBIs, six doubles and three stolen bases.

