Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are on scene in a Scottsdale neighborhood where a body was pinned to a tree.

Technical rescue teams from Scottsdale and Phoenix responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call on Lafayette Boulevard, near 64th Street and Indian School Road. Scottsdale Fire officials say it began when a homeowner hired a man to work on a dead eucalyptus tree. Officials say the man cut a branch that ended up pinning him against the tree, killing him.

Other information was not immediately available.

