Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Couple blame neighbors for bee attack that killed 4 dogs

The dogs' owners are looking to take legal action against the neighbors they say raised the bees. (KCAL, KCBS, DANIEL GIRON, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Four dogs in California died after they were attacked by a swarm of aggressive bees. Their owners, who are blaming their neighbors for the incident, are looking to take legal action.

A Ring camera captured a firefighter with bees flying around the door of a Palmdale home, where Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say four of their six dogs were attacked by a swarm in their backyard last Thursday.

The video shows Lopez running as she tried to get help for the dogs – two English bulldogs and two Doberman pinschers named Sansa, Pancake, Khaleesi and Drogo – while her husband was at work.

Giron rushed home, and the couple took their dogs to the veterinarian. Sadly, they did not survive.

“The house has been quiet. We’re missing four of our family. So, it’s been sad. Everybody has been sad,” Lopez said.

In the couple’s backyard, flowers now mark the four gravesites where Giron buried the dogs because he couldn’t afford cremation after their vet bills.

“I know it was hard for him, and it was just one by one by one that we had to bury,” Lopez said.

The couple say the bees came from a neighbor’s home where they were being raised. They are looking into taking those neighbors to court.

“It’s definitely brought up a lot of anger, and we just can’t understand why,” Lopez said.

The couple started a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with their vet bills.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - A grand jury issued the indictment against Jonathan J. Dunn on Oct. 18 over an incident...
Pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot captain if flight was diverted
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, celebrates with Leody Taveras (3) after both scored...
Semien’s 5 RBIs, Seager’s home run lead Rangers over Diamondbacks 11-7 for 3-1 World Series lead
The trial of Tony Navarrete ended in a hung jury.
Mistrial declared for ex-state senator indicted on sex crimes with children
The teens got to walk on the field and were surprised by a meet-and-greet with Aaron Judge.
Make-A-Wish sends two teens to Phoenix to attend World Series games