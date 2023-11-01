City of Tempe to crack down on alleyway trash, debris, weeds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some alleyways behind homes in Tempe are littered with piles of trash or overgrown weeds and the city says they are going to start cracking down on this. Just last year, the city of Phoenix added gates to their alleyways to prevent this and improve safety and security. Now Tempe is taking its own action.

Alleyways in Tempe are where some people put their trash out, but it’s also an important route for first responders. The Deputy Chief of Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue, Mark Manor, says they use them several times a week. But some alleys are filled with junk, trash, debris and overgrown vegetation. “What happens is those create infestation situations with many rodents and pests and it also creates fire hazards,” the city of Tempe’s Community Enhancement Deputy Director Drew Yocom said.

Yocom says this is a problem for both public health and safety. Now, the city has created a team of 17 full-time inspectors who are out in the field checking the alleys. “We try to work one on one for each case,” Yocom said, adding that through the end of the year, they will work on educating and helping the residents. By the new year, fines will start to be issued if needed.

“It certainly is a challenge,” Manor said. He says getting fire trucks through the alleyways can slow them down when it’s cluttered. He says whatever the public can do to keep it clean is going to, in turn, help their response to the community. “Any access point we can have to access a fire or emergency, we are going to use. It will be beneficial for us to get to a patient or fire quicker,” he said.

Yocom says residents are responsible for keeping the area clean behind their property to the midway point of the alleyway. He says the city will be sending postcards and flyers to people over the next three months to make them aware of this increased enforcement. If you have questions about alley enforcement or if you want to report an alley concern, you can call Tempe 311 or submit a service request online. For more info, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.