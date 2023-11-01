City of Phoenix finishes closing downtown homeless encampment known as “The Zone”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for the city of Phoenix to clean up the homeless encampment downtown known as “The Zone.” Last month, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney ruled the 15-block area that goes from approximately Seventh Avenue to 15th Avenue east to west and Jefferson Street to Harrison Street north to south needed to be cleared out by this Saturday.

As of Tuesday, the city of Phoenix has cleared 14 out of the 15 blocks, with the Jackson Street curve area between Seventh Avenue and Ninth Avenue the one area yet to be cleared. The plan is to start closing that on Wednesday.

Not everyone in The Zone is a fan of this decision. “You’re already kind of grounded here,” said The Zone resident Jose Hurtado. “You know the people.”

As Phoenix continues to clean up The Zone, Hurtado and his friend Ryan Short know city officials are only doing what they’ve been told. But that doesn’t mean they want to leave the area. “I’ve been through this a few times,” Hurtado said. “And I’ve noticed a lot of the times it’s just to get us away from where they don’t need us or want us.”

“I feel like we’re being forced, though, you know, take our shelter and go somewhere else,” Short added. “That’s kind of hard.”

Phoenix director of Homeless Solutions Rachel Milne says so far, the city has been able to offer every person that’s in The Zone an alternate indoor shelter location. But she says for those that need other treatment, it’s available. “We work to connect individuals with the site that might be best for them,” Milne said. “Additionally, we’ve connected people to treatment programs. We’ve connected people to family. A couple of people have gone straight into housing.”

Milne says of the nearly 600 people living in The Zone that city of Phoenix workers have interacted with while closing up the area, about 80% of them have chosen the indoor shelter option. Starting Wednesday, those who don’t feel comfortable going indoors have the option for a safe outdoor space, a structured campground at 15th Avenue and Jackson Street.

“This is their community, this is their home. So it’s a big transition for some people,” Milne said. “I will say in the last three times that we’ve closed blocks to camping, our numbers of acceptance have gone up to 85%.”

The shelters, which include places like St. Vincent De Paul and the Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), are meant to be temporary, but the city of Phoenix and its partners do not have any specific time limits. Milne says the goal is for the shelters to kickstart the process of finding long-term housing plans that are tailored to each person. Hurtado and Short hope that will come sooner rather than later. “I want to get stability in my life,” Short said.

“Somewhere to stay that’s more of a long-term thing that might help me get back into work,” Hurtado added.

For those in Phoenix and across Arizona who need any additional housing resources, the 211 website helps provide a variety of options.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.