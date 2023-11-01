Your Life
Can you be liable for what happens at a holiday party? Arizona attorney weighs in

Andrew Defusco is warning parents of their liability for their kids' actions when throwing large-scale parties.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the recent tragic events at a Halloween party in Queen Creek, thousands of parents are wondering about their legal responsibility when it comes to hosting these holiday parties.

On Tuesday, Andrew DeFusco of DeFusco Law joined Good Morning Arizona to warn parents of liability for their kids’ actions when throwing large-scale parties. Arizona law can protect a party host, DeFusco explains, but only if the host does not serve alcohol to someone under 21. In the case of the Queen Creek party, there could be a legal liability of negligence if parents weren’t actively monitoring and deterring illegal activities.

“Even in the absence of alcohol, homeowners, pretty much anybody, can be liable to injuries to others, including minors, if they’re negligent,” explained DeFusco. “It could be dangerous conditions; it could be a failure to provide supervise activities taking place on their property.”

Preston Lord's aunt tells Arizona’s Family the 16-year-old suffered major injuries, including a severe brain injury.

If you’re hosting any event at your home, ranch, or other property, it is best to make sure you have adequate homeowner’s insurance coverage.

