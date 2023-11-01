Your Life
Another breezy morning in Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 11/1/2023
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another nice morning in Phoenix with temps in the 50s and 60s. We are seeing another breezy morning in the Valley with sustained wind around 10-15 mph.

Plan on a breezy morning in Phoenix, Maricopa, Pinal, and Gila counties. Highs today will top out around 84 in Phoenix, just a tad warmer than Tuesday.

High pressure will slowly build into the desert southwest by the end of the workweek. It will kick out high temps to the upper 80s in the next several days.

Plan on sunny and dry conditions for the next seven days in Arizona. Moisture will stay well to the north as high pressure deflects it. The wind will relax a tad once the ridge is solidly over the state.

The weekend looks excellent in Phoenix and across Arizona. Have a great day!

