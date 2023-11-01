Another breezy morning in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another nice morning in Phoenix with temps in the 50s and 60s. We are seeing another breezy morning in the Valley with sustained wind around 10-15 mph.

Plan on a breezy morning in Phoenix, Maricopa, Pinal, and Gila counties. Highs today will top out around 84 in Phoenix, just a tad warmer than Tuesday.

High pressure will slowly build into the desert southwest by the end of the workweek. It will kick out high temps to the upper 80s in the next several days.

Plan on sunny and dry conditions for the next seven days in Arizona. Moisture will stay well to the north as high pressure deflects it. The wind will relax a tad once the ridge is solidly over the state.

The weekend looks excellent in Phoenix and across Arizona. Have a great day!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.