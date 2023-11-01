Your Life
Alicia Navarro back with family after going missing from Glendale in 2019

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left) before she went missing at age 14 in 2018 and (right) after showing up at a police station in Montana earlier this year.(Glendale Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After she went missing in 2019, Alicia Navarro has been reunited with her family in Glendale. Her mother Jessica Nuñez said in a post to the Facebook page Finding Alicia that she will close the page.

“I thank you all for all the support,” Nuñez said. “My family is complete.” She goes on to ask the public that has taken an interest in Navarro’s disappearance and resurfacing for privacy, including for a person who opened an unaffiliated page dedicated to Navarro.

“We need to heal and for that to be possible I will ask privacy I thank everyone for all the concerns and support,” she said.

A then-14-year-old Navarro went missing early Sept. 15, 2019, after she wrote her parents a note while they slept and left the house. Police at the time described her as a “high-functioning” autistic teen. No one heard from her until July 23, 2023 when at around 11 a.m. in Havre, Montana, she went to the local police station clear herself of being missing.

Recently, a Montana man spotted with Navarro shortly after her reemergence was arrested and charged with felonies involving “child sexual abuse material,” which did not include or involve Navarro herself. It’s currently unknown if Edmund Davis, 36, had any direct involvement with Navarro’s disappearance, but she has been living with Davis.

