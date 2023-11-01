Your Life
$30K Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Scottsdale

The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Corner Market near Cactus Road and 94th Street.
The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Corner Market near Cactus Road and 94th Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Someone in Scottsdale is $30,000 richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket added on a multiplier and a combination of the numbers drawn: 14, 35, 37, 55, 70 with Megaball 15, must have been great surprise for the lucky winner on All Hallows’ Eve.

The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Corner Market near Cactus Road and 94th Street.

