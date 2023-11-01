$30K Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Someone in Scottsdale is $30,000 richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket added on a multiplier and a combination of the numbers drawn: 14, 35, 37, 55, 70 with Megaball 15, must have been great surprise for the lucky winner on All Hallows’ Eve.

The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Corner Market near Cactus Road and 94th Street.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.