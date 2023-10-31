Your Life
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies rescue man yelling for help in Prescott campground

YCSO deputies took turns "fireman carrying" the man out of the woods to medical first responders.
YCSO deputies took turns "fireman carrying" the man out of the woods to medical first responders.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a late-night rescue to help save a man having a medical emergency and yelling for help in a Prescott campground early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., YCSO got a call from a camper at the Hilltop Campground in Prescott near Lynx Lake saying they could hear a man yelling for help in the distance.

The first responding deputy drove to the Enchanted Forest Trail, where he heard a faint yell coming from the woods and began heading toward it. After an hour of hiking, the deputy found the man, who YCSO says was hunched over in pain. The man told the deputy he had sharp pains in his chest that were shooting down his left arm, and he was cold. The YCSO deputy asked for medical personnel to meet them at the closest location, which was just off Walker Road.

YCSO says the man could barely stand and was in no condition to walk. Three more deputies arrived in the woods, and they all took turns “fireman carrying” the man in the dark to meet the medical responders. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

