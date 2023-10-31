Woman seriously hurt in shooting at west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Maryvale home early Tuesday afternoon that left a woman seriously injured.

Officers responded to the home on 74th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, around 12:30 p.m.. Police say multiple people were inside the home, including a woman who was shot. She’s currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.