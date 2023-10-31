Your Life
Woman seriously hurt in shooting at west Phoenix home

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on 74th Avenue in Maryvale.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on 74th Avenue in Maryvale.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a shooting at a Maryvale home early Tuesday afternoon that left a woman seriously injured.

Officers responded to the home on 74th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, around 12:30 p.m.. Police say multiple people were inside the home, including a woman who was shot. She’s currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

